Cactus (NYSE:WHD) PT Raised to $50.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Cactus stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 2.32. Cactus has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $46.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cactus by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

