Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

TCON stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.72. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

