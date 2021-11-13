Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) vs. WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Financial Survey

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 24.75% 9.31% 1.12% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $86.96 million 3.99 $20.09 million $2.01 13.22 WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 4.07 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Archbold, OH.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

