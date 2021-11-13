Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $48.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $65.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.61.

NYSE:PINS opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $2,709,780.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 607,587 shares of company stock worth $32,945,470. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

