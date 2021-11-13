Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Raised to $85.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.96% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BROS. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.
BROS stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $2,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.
