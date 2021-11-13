Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Raised to $85.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BROS. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

BROS stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $2,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

