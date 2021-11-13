Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 54,314 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 424,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Prospect Capital by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 607,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 362,512 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

