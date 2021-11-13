William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. William Blair also issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $16.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,255,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,422,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,310,000.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
