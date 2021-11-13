William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. William Blair also issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,255,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,422,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,310,000.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

