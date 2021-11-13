Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $271.30

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 271.30 ($3.54) and traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.66). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 271.85 ($3.55), with a volume of 1,000,234 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £46.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 271.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 685.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 0.11%.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

