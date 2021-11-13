Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legrand in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legrand’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Legrand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legrand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Legrand stock opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.28. Legrand has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

