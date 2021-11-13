The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $973.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to post sales of $973.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $988.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $954.60 million. Timken posted sales of $891.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

Shares of TKR opened at $76.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.72. Timken has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Timken by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

