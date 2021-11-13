Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Matterport from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08. Matterport has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matterport

