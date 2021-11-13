MiNK Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INKT. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INKT opened at $16.40 on Thursday. MiNK Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

