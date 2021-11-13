FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.42.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.42. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

