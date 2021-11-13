Skylight Health Group (SLHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Skylight Health Group to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative net margin of 63.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Skylight Health Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SLHG opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLHG. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLHG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Skylight Health Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

