OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of OFS opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $150.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.81.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). OFS Capital had a net margin of 117.38% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OFS Capital by 301.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in OFS Capital by 542.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFS Capital (OFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.