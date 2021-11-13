FY2021 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.74) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NCMI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

NCMI opened at $3.77 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $305.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.48.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.54%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

