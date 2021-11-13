MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

Separately, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

MGTX stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.49. MeiraGTx has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $26,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,300 shares of company stock worth $762,291. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

