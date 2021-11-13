Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRVI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.08. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

