Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

MDLZ opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

