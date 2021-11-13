1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.58) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.31). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ONEM. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 151,482 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 201,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 28,702 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

