UBS Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.70 Price Target

UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.74 ($9.10).

SHA opened at €7.91 ($9.30) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.33.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

