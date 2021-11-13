E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EOAN. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.80 ($13.88).

EOAN opened at €11.03 ($12.98) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.55. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

