Barclays Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €95.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.34 ($105.10).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA BNR opened at €81.24 ($95.58) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.00.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.