Barclays Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €95.00 Price Target

Nov 13th, 2021

Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.34 ($105.10).

FRA BNR opened at €81.24 ($95.58) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.00.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

