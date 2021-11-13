Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €90.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €93.73 ($110.27).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €76.60 ($90.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.97. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

