Gavin Hill Purchases 7 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.44) per share, with a total value of £163.10 ($213.09).

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,260 ($29.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. Oxford Instruments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,415.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,318.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.06%.

OXIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

