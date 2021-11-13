Baader Bank Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €80.50 ($94.71) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aurubis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.44 ($89.93).

Shares of ETR NDA opened at €77.94 ($91.69) on Wednesday. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €59.14 ($69.58) and a 1 year high of €87.74 ($103.22). The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €70.59 and a 200 day moving average of €75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

