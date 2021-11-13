Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €40.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of S92 stock opened at €49.92 ($58.73) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €39.61 and its 200 day moving average is €42.67. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of €33.58 ($39.51) and a 12 month high of €71.80 ($84.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

