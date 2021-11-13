Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €40.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of S92 stock opened at €49.92 ($58.73) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €39.61 and its 200 day moving average is €42.67. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of €33.58 ($39.51) and a 12 month high of €71.80 ($84.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.