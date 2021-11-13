Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $257.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $49,623.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 380,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $44,881.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 512,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 686,619 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 361,309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

