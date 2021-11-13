Baader Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €17.00 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €13.95 ($16.41) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.24 ($14.40).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SDF stock opened at €14.48 ($17.04) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.20. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a 52 week high of €15.55 ($18.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.