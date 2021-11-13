Comparing Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) & Cybernetic Technologies (OTCMKTS:HPIL)

Cybernetic Technologies (OTCMKTS:HPIL) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Cybernetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. 84.8% of Cybernetic Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cybernetic Technologies and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybernetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group -12.08% 2.78% 0.60%

Volatility & Risk

Cybernetic Technologies has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cybernetic Technologies and Montrose Environmental Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cybernetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 6.08 -$57.95 million ($4.45) -17.11

Cybernetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cybernetic Technologies and Montrose Environmental Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybernetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Montrose Environmental Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus target price of $43.66, indicating a potential downside of 42.67%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Cybernetic Technologies.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Cybernetic Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cybernetic Technologies

HPIL Holding is a development stage company, which engages on investing in companies, whether public or private enterprises. It also focuses on acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies, with interest in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. The company was founded on February 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

