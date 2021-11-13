Barclays Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €45.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($42.24) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.19 ($51.99).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €35.00 ($41.18) on Wednesday. United Internet has a one year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a one year high of €39.34 ($46.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

