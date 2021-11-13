UBS Group Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UTDI. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($42.24) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.19 ($51.99).

UTDI opened at €35.00 ($41.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. United Internet has a 52-week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52-week high of €39.34 ($46.28).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

