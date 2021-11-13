UBS Group Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UTDI. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($42.24) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.19 ($51.99).

UTDI opened at €35.00 ($41.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. United Internet has a 52-week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52-week high of €39.34 ($46.28).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

