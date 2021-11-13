Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.56

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $2.19. Forward Industries shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 63,212 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter.

In other Forward Industries news, Director James W. Ziglar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,940 over the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Forward Industries during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Industries by 129.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Industries by 29.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Forward Industries during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

