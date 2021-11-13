ImmuCell (ICCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 2.69%.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

Shares of ImmuCell stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $71.40 million, a PE ratio of -184.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. ImmuCell has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmuCell stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of ImmuCell worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.