ImmuCell (ICCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 2.69%.
Shares of ImmuCell stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $71.40 million, a PE ratio of -184.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. ImmuCell has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $13.20.
ImmuCell Company Profile
ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.
