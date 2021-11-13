NXT Energy Solutions (SFD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.14 million during the quarter.

Shares of SFD opened at C$0.61 on Friday. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. The stock has a market cap of C$39.41 million and a PE ratio of -11.73.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system used in identifying subsurface trapped fluid accumulations. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc in September 2008.

