FlexShopper (FPAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.87 million, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. FlexShopper has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other FlexShopper news, Director James Douglas Allen purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,504 shares of company stock valued at $74,490. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

