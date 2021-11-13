Hydro One Limited Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on H. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.23.

TSE:H opened at C$30.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.59. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$26.38 and a 12-month high of C$32.14.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 65.01%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

