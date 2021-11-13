ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for ShockWave Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWAV. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.86.

SWAV stock opened at $217.65 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -142.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.91 and its 200-day moving average is $191.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,071,000 after acquiring an additional 582,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 241,483 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $24,736,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $747,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total transaction of $371,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

