Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 14789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 458,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 16,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $843.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

