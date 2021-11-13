ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.15.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $111.30 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in ArcBest by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

