Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the pas three months, thanks to improved top and the bottom line results in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Results gained from higher investments in marketing and advertising along with product launches. Favorable volumes and productivity, as well as strength across all segments also aided results. Continued strength in the global pet care category has been a growth driver. It is on track with its Global Productivity Improvement Plan. Management retained the fiscal 2021 view. However, the company posted sales and earnings miss in the quarter. Inflationary cost pressures, driven by transport and commodity costs, resulted in gross margin contraction. Higher SG&A expense on increased volume, advertising and marketing costs, and incentive and distribution expense, remain concerning.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.75.

NYSE:SPB opened at $102.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $63.03 and a twelve month high of $106.00.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 383,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,700,000 after acquiring an additional 34,335 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

