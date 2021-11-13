Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €43.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IFXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.50 ($50.00).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

