Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

TSQ stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.70. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 57.94% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 53.4% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 45.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100,856 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 9.5% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 38.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

