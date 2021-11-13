Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $148.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

CPK stock opened at $132.14 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $137.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.