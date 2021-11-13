Cormark Reiterates Buy Rating for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

Cormark reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.71.

TSE:FR opened at C$17.38 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$12.56 and a 52 week high of C$30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.53.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$171,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$446,585.91. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,007,000. Insiders have sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,892 over the last three months.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

