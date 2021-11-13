Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

TSE CF opened at C$16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 6.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.76. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$7.70 and a 1-year high of C$16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

