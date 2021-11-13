BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BGNE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $351.89.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $378.68 on Tuesday. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.92.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total value of $559,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,000 shares of company stock worth $46,359,195. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

