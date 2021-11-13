Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARQT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,465 in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

