Ondas (ONDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ondas alerts:

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. Ondas has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

In related news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ondas stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Ondas worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.