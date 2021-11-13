Trevena (TRVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Trevena to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. On average, analysts expect Trevena to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.19. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRVN shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trevena by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

